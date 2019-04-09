RailRiders Announce Tasty New Food Lineup for 2019 Season

At Love Me Tenders and Dog Craft, located on the first and third base concourses, new items include the Sabrett All-Beef Hot Dogs, the Brauhaus dog (a Sabrett dog, spicy mustard, sauerkraut and cheese sauce on a Bavarian pretzel roll) and Mrs. T’s pierogies. Grub Tubs featuring tenders, fries, & Mrs. T’s pierogies will also be available.

The RailRiders and Legends announced Tuesday that Chickie’s & Pete’s will have two locations at PNC Field. The menu will offer their famous Crabfries, as well as a new Philly Cheesesteak.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced some tasty new concession items that are sure to be a home run with fans this season.

Craft Burger on the first base line will feature a meatless burger option called the “Beyond Burger.”

The new-look Smokehouse BBQ in right field will now offer “Elotes,” or Mexican street corn.

The Potato Pancake Helmet will make its debut at the Batter’s Eye Bar in center field.

Looking for a gluten-free option? Nacho Nachos on the third base concourse has you covered with gluten-free hard tacos.

Sausage & pepper sliders make their PNC Field debut at Burger Bites.

The Corner Market, located near the main gate will have many new grab n’ go offerings, like wine, candy, chips, wraps, fruit snacks, fruit, juices, milk, cookies, jerky, Keto snacks, novelty ice cream, cotton candy and more.

Like popcorn and Flaming Hot Cheetos? Pop Fly will have you covered.

For dessert, try a new funnel cake with your choice of whipped cream, strawberries or blueberries at Battered Up! on the first base concourse.

New milkshakes, a larger selection of candy and expanded ice cream toppings will be available at Sugar Rush on the third base side.

Several new specialty items will be available in the park at various points during the season.

Grab yourself some Yuengling battered fish and fries, Baja fish tacos and shrimp baskets as Lenten specials.

Other new options will include Sluggers (fried mini chicken legs), the Big Dog (a Sabrett All-Beef footlong hot dog), Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (spicy breaded chicken sandwich), the “Ma, Meatloaf!” burger (a new Sunday burger offering) and Chicken and Waffles (in both cone and slider varieties).

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s home opener is April 11 at 7:05 P.M., marking the debut of delectable delights. If you can’t make it out to the ballpark, you can catch the game LIVE on WNEP2.