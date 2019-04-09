Play Ball, 2019 Style: RailRiders Gear up for Home Opener

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are gearing up for game time at PNC Field in Moosic.

The team’s home opener is this Thursday, April 11.

The RailRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons at 7:05 p.m.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey previewed this year’s season of activities and fun on tap at the ballpark in Moosic.

Some of the activities this year include Waggin’ Wednesdays. Fans are encouraged to bring their dog to PNC Field for just $1.00. The proceeds from tickets purchased for dogs will benefit a local dog shelter. Head here to view the rest of the activities for the season including nights that include a fireworks show.

For tickets, call 570-969-BALL or click here.

If you can’t make the home opener but still want to watch all of the action, tune in to WNEP 2 to catch it LIVE on Thursday, April 11.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m.