Man Charged After Leading Police on High-Speed Chase While Riding Dirt Bike

Posted 9:33 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, April 9, 2019

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man has been charged with leading police on a chase while riding a dirt bike in Luzerne County.

Hazleton police say they tried to pull over Deiby Martinez, 24, just after 10 Monday night on Wyoming Street after several complaints of people driving ATVs and dirt bikes on the streets.

That’s when police say Martinez took off.

Police chased him, through Arthur Gardner Highway but stopped for the safety of officers and others.

Eventually, Martinez pulled over on South Church Street where he was taken into custody.

