× Girl Power in Luzerne County!

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There was a whole lot of girl power inside Genetti’s Ballroom in Hazle Township Tuesday morning.

“Our girls are going to be challenged and I hope it’s going to cause them to think outside the box a little bit about what’s possible for them,” said Susan Selby of Immanuel Christian School in Hazleton.

This was the second annual Girl Power in STEM, Women in Science Symposium, a chance for these girls from different high schools in and around Hazleton to learn from women with careers in science, engineering, technology, and math.

“The girls have the talent and the ability to do anything they want to do. I think they just need the exposure,” said organizer Cathy Colangelo.

The girls had a chance to meet with women in different programs and careers and ask their own questions and get ideas about careers they may not have considered.

“It’s just amazing and so encouraging to see so many different people at so many different age ranges today from so many different schools,” said Amanda Houser of Hazleton.

“Usually when you watch movies or something it’s all men who are in power and stuff and there’s a lot of things going on with the feminist movement and I enjoy seeing role models that I know I can one day achieve,” said Yokaira Concepcion of Hazleton.

Organizers said they want to continue and grow this event, adding more students from more schools and more vendors.