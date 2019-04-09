× Ann Milks her 100th Birthday

SCRANTON, Pa. — Many people have bucket lists — things we want to do before we die. A woman from Scranton had one item left on her list, something she did all the time as a child.

And she was able to do it to celebrate her 100th birthday.

When it came time to come up with a theme for Ann Randazzo’s 100th birthday, there was no question. There would be cow cookies, cow balloons, and the birthday girl wore cow socks.

“She must talk about it daily, to the point where it really made an impression on everybody here,” said Ann’s daughter Barb Paris.

But the staff at Scranton Health Care Center on McCarthy Street where Ann lives decided to take it one step further.

“Personally, I think she’s going to be lost for words. I think there’s going to be some tears, but I think it’s going to be exciting,” said activities director Sara Brown.

Hillside Farms from Luzerne County brought Greta to the health care center to help Ann cross one last item off her bucket list.

Milking her family’s pet cow Cherry was her childhood chore.

“About 90 years since I milked one!” she exclaimed.

It’s not as easy as it was back then.

“If she steps on my sore foot, I’ll die!”

But Ann says milking a cow is like riding a bike.

“Make some come out, come on we just got 10 quarts!”

Taking the meaning of bucket list, quite literally.

“She’ll never forget this day, this will be the highlight of her life for sure and that’s wonderful to have that memory at 100, to have the highlight of your life at 100,” said Paris.

“I thought, hey, I want to let them know I’m still young at heart!” Ann added.

Time to add a few more items to the list.