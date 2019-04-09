84-year-old Man Facing Child Sex Abuse Charges

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An 84-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in the Poconos.

The victim, who is under 16 years old, told investigators Paul Kramer, 84, of Stroudsburg, sexually assaulted her over the course of several years.

Kramer is facing a long list of charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Kramer is locked up in the Monroe County jail on $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.

