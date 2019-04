× Sinkhole Closes One Lane of North Scranton Expressway

SCRANTON, Pa. — One lane of the North Scranton Expressway will be closed due to a sinkhole.

According to PennDOT, the sinkhole opened up the outbound lanes between Main Avenue and Keyser Avenue.

PennDOT is working on a fix.

It hopes to have both lanes of traffic open again before the end of the day.