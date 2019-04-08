× Ready To Garden? Not So Fast!

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It is a busy time at Bennie’s Nurseries in Tunkhannock Township. They are stocking shelves and putting out mulch, trees, and plants for spring and gearing up for landscaping jobs.

“We blend our own topsoil, we have our own topsoil and we do blend soil,” said Veto Barziloski, owner of Bennie’s Nurseries, Incorporated.

The nice weekend weather had many heading here to pick up mulch and more, but Barziloski says it’s important for people to remember: do not plant your gardens just yet.

“You have to be careful if you go out and buy plants that are already budded out. Be careful planting those out. The frost can nip those out. We generally recommend early to mid-May, late May, for gardens and things like that. Early to mid-May, you’re OK with most material, late May for gardens,” said Barziloski.

Bennie’s has been a family-owned business for 86 years and Barziloski said he knows how northeastern Pennsylvania can be in April.

“You look at the calendar and we’ve had some wicked snows in the past this time of year!”