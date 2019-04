Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- A woman is now locked up in Columbia County after police say she tried to run over her ex-fiancé with her car.

Berwick police say Sharon Blalock, 40, of Berwick, drove straight into her "on-and-off-again" boyfriend outside Bob's Sub Shop around 6:45 p.m. Sunday and ended up crashing into the shop.

The boyfriend wasn't hurt and told police Blalock has tried to hurt him before.

Blalock faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.