Paving Company Owner Charged with Failing to Pay $1 Million in Taxes

DALTON, Pa. — The owner of a paving company in Lackawanna County is facing federal charges for allegedly failing to pay more than $1 million in taxes.

Nicholas Stanley, 40, of Dalton, the owner of Nick Stanley Paving, Inc., was indicted on April 2 for tax evasion and structuring transactions to evade a reporting requirement.

According to United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the indictment alleges that Stanley took steps to evade the payment of taxes while owing $1,062,312 for tax years 2005 to 2011.