OLYPHANT, Pa. -- A couple from Lackawanna County is facing child abuse charges.

Steven Carey, 36, and his girlfriend Jenny Tello, 28, both of Olyphant, are accused of beating Carey's 5-year-old son with a wooden board and a belt.

Both are locked up in the Lackawanna County jail, charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment, and child endangerment.