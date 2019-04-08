Mother Charged After Boyfriend Accused of Using Her Daughters to Sell Marijuana

MILTON, Pa. -- A mother in Northumberland County is now facing charges after police say her boyfriend used her children to sell drugs.

Milton police charged Paggie Neiman of Milton with child endangerment and corruption of minors on Monday.

Over the weekend, her boyfriend Craig Lytle was charged with using her daughters to help him sell marijuana. The girls are 13 and 15 years old.

Neiman was charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, possession with intent to deliver, and other related charges. She is due back in Northumberland County court later this week.

