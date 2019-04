× More than $41K in Equipment Stolen from Schuylkill County Club

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators say more than $41,000 in lawnmowers and other equipment was stolen from the Schuylkill Country Club last week.

State police say someone took the items from a barn owned by the country club in Orwigsburg between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call state police at Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.