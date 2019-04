Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The new representative in the 114th State House District was sworn in on Monday.

Bridget Malloy Kosierowski from Lackawanna County took the oath of office in Harrisburg Monday morning.

She won a special election last month to replace Sid Michaels Kavulich who died last fall.

Kosierowski will serve the remainder of Kavulich's term in the State House, which is a little less than two years.