Driver Charged in Deadly Crash from 2018

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Charges have been filed against a driver involved in a deadly crash last year.

Aaron Morrison, 30, of Williamsport is charged with homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle.

State police say Morrison hit another vehicle from behind on Route 15 near Allenwood on January 21, 2018. That vehicle caught fire, and a passenger, Diane Kent, 60, of Coal Township, died.

Morrison told investigators he had been up all night and fell asleep behind the wheel.

