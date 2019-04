× Crews Clearing Rig Wreck on Interstate 80

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Road crews are removing a tractor-trailer that flipped on its side Sunday on Interstate 80 in Montour County.

I-80 westbound near the Danville exit (224) was down to one lane where the rig overturned around 8 p.m. Sunday.

There is no word what was in the trailer, but workers cleaned up a spill of some kind.

Police are looking into what led to the crash.