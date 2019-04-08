Craft and Vendor Fair for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Posted 5:40 am, April 8, 2019, by

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- Crafters are putting their skills to work to help others.

Stands were set up at Sugerman's Marketplace near Archbald with thousands of items for sale.

Shoppers tested their luck with some raffles while children visited with the Easter bunny.

There's a cause behind the craft fair.

"All this money raised goes to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in memory of my father and that is why we are team Mel," said Donna Praefke of Dickson City.

There's another craft fair planned for the fall to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society here in Lackawanna County.

