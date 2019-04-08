Body Found at Suspicious Fire in Southwestern Pennsylvania

Posted 8:06 am, April 8, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:05AM, April 8, 2019

SOMERSET BOROUGH, Pa. -- Investigators are looking for answers after a body was found near a fire in southwestern Pennsylvania.

A passerby found the burned body over the weekend after noticing a pile of old utility poles were smoking near the Maryland state line, according to WJAC.

Police, fire crews, and forensic investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened but they do have some theories.

"W believe that he was probably still carrying some sort of accelerant gasoline or whatever. and somehow that accelerant in the container he was carrying ignited and engulfed him in flames," said Somerset Borough Police Chief Randy Cox.

An autopsy was set for Sunday. Those results haven't been released yet.

A forestry expert is also helping figure out what led to that fire in southwestern Pennsylvania.

 

