Wine Sampling Along Lake Wallenpaupack

Posted 10:41 pm, April 7, 2019, by

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Plenty of people found themselves breathing in the aroma of herbs, flowers, fruit, and spices, all in just a glass.

Sunday was the second day of Wally Wine Fest at Silver Birches Resort near Hawley.

More than 100 wines from around the world were served up for people to taste.

It all came together to help raise money for the fireworks display on Lake Wallenpaupack later this summer.

The weather had many feeling like summer was already here.

"It's awesome. This is the beginning of April, and April traditionally isn't a very happening month or season right now, and there's well over 1,000-1,500 people in the area," said Steve Ehrhardt, banquet manager of Silver Birches.

Food was available along with live music, vendors, and even a bourbon and beer tasting for those who wanted something other than wine.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.