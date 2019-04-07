Wine Sampling Along Lake Wallenpaupack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Plenty of people found themselves breathing in the aroma of herbs, flowers, fruit, and spices, all in just a glass.

Sunday was the second day of Wally Wine Fest at Silver Birches Resort near Hawley.

More than 100 wines from around the world were served up for people to taste.

It all came together to help raise money for the fireworks display on Lake Wallenpaupack later this summer.

The weather had many feeling like summer was already here.

"It's awesome. This is the beginning of April, and April traditionally isn't a very happening month or season right now, and there's well over 1,000-1,500 people in the area," said Steve Ehrhardt, banquet manager of Silver Birches.

Food was available along with live music, vendors, and even a bourbon and beer tasting for those who wanted something other than wine.