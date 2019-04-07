Spring Cleanup in Sunbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- The sun was shining down all across our area Sunday which made for the perfect conditions to clean up the mess that was hidden under winter's snow.

Cameron Marlow and her siblings joined their mom and picked up trash along the side of Memorial Drive in Sunbury.

The Marlows, along with about 20 other volunteers, came out in an effort to make Sunbury more beautiful, one block at a time.

"I rode my bike around town and walk, and I see garbage all over, and I thought, 'Well, we're going to get this cleaned up,'" said organizer Bruce Bostian.

Bostian organized this cleanup and others throughout Sunbury. Last week, a group cleaned up Market Street. The week before, it was 3rd and Penn streets.

With warmer temperatures in the forecast, city officials say more and more litter seems to be appearing.

"Spring is always a time when the litter shows up because the snow has melted, and people are out and about," said Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker.

"You see the garbage on the surface, and then once you start digging around in the leaves, there's a whole other layer of garbage under there," said volunteer Kristi Marlow.

While the garbage collected will be picked up by the Sunbury Department of Public Works, the effort is entirely volunteer driven and not sponsored by the city.

"I think it's really fantastic because I think there needs to be a sense of pride in where you live, and this kind of shows that," said Ocker.

Even though it's hard work, those who came out say they are happy to do their part.

"It makes my heart smile," said volunteer Isabella Marlow.

Organizers haven't decided on a location yet for next week's cleanup, but they plan to share it on the Sunbury Pennsylvania Facebook page in the coming days.