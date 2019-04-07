Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour Stops in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is in the middle of his listening tour to hear from people in every county about the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

He was at East Stroudsburg University on Sunday.

Lawmakers proposed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the Keystone State last month. If approved, it would make cannabis legal for adults 21 and older.

People could also grow up to six plants of their own.

Officials who support recreational marijuana say taxing it would generate about $600 million a year for programs such as health care and education.

Opponents worry about users driving under the influence or becoming addicted to other drugs.

1 Comment

