Abington Heights senior Jack Nealon and Scranton senior Alyvia Svetovich each received the inaugural William J. Gerrity Award from the Lackawanna League. A revived version of Scranton's Team Player Award, the honor -- along with a $1,000 scholarship -- is given to a senior boy and girl who excel in the classroom, on the court, and in the community.
Nealon, Svetovich Win Inaugural William J. Gerrity Award
