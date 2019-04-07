In Your Neighborhood

Posted 8:36 am, April 7, 2019, by

Purple Paws Dog and Family Walk

Lace up your walking shoes for a good cause, Saturday, April 13, in Luzerne County. Come to Kirby Park for the first Purple Paws Dog and Family Walk. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:15. There will be a pet costume contest, raffle baskets and refreshments are available for purchase. Registration is $20 per family and benefits the Domestic Violence Service Center.

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny

Dogs, cats or birds all need a good picture. So come out, Saturday, April 13, and get Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny. The event will be held at the Berwick Veterinary Care Center from 1 until 4 p.m. All animals and children are welcome. The cost is $10 and includes a 4 x 6 photo and frame. Proceeds go to Rescue Pets Serving Vets, which helps dogs in need and then pairs them with a service member for free.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.