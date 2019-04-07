× In Your Neighborhood

Purple Paws Dog and Family Walk

Lace up your walking shoes for a good cause, Saturday, April 13, in Luzerne County. Come to Kirby Park for the first Purple Paws Dog and Family Walk. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:15. There will be a pet costume contest, raffle baskets and refreshments are available for purchase. Registration is $20 per family and benefits the Domestic Violence Service Center.

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny

Dogs, cats or birds all need a good picture. So come out, Saturday, April 13, and get Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny. The event will be held at the Berwick Veterinary Care Center from 1 until 4 p.m. All animals and children are welcome. The cost is $10 and includes a 4 x 6 photo and frame. Proceeds go to Rescue Pets Serving Vets, which helps dogs in need and then pairs them with a service member for free.