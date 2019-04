Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- Cameras were clicking and models were showing off some of the finest fashions in Honesdale on Sunday.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Main Wear Expo at The Cooperage Project.

We first told you about the fashion show fundraiser last week that pairs models with clothing and accessories carried by area businesses.

All the money raised goes to The Cooperage Project which does all sorts of programming for kids and adults, live performances, and more in Honesdale.