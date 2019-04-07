Community Comes Together for Little Boy with Leukemia

Posted 10:40 pm, April 7, 2019

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- People came out in Lackawanna County to support a little boy who is in the middle of a very big fight.

"Benefit for Ben" pasta dinner was held at Rossi's Ristorante in Archbald on Sunday.

The community showed up to raise money to help 2-year-old Ben McGuigan who was recently diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

He's now at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville where he is receiving chemotherapy. Ben will need three years of treatment to fight the disease.

His mother was overjoyed with the turnout on Sunday.

"It's just amazing. People had really come forward for me, and I can't even begin to say thank you enough," said Georgia McGuigan of Jessup.

All of the money raised will help Ben and his family as he continues to fight this disease.

