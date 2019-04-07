Carlos Beltran Speaks at Church in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A popular former New York Yankee and New York Met worshipped at a church in the Poconos Sunday morning.

Nine-time All-Star and 2017 World Series champion Carlos Beltran was at Community Church near Tobyhanna.

The potential future Hall of Famer shared his life story about discovering his faith early in his career when he played for the Kansas City Royals.

Beltran spoke in front of a crowd of a few hundred people for three sessions.

Beltran retired after winning a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017.

He played in the big leagues for 20 years.

