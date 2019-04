Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Professionals in several fields in our area spoke about their career path to teens on Saturday.

It was part of The University of Scranton's "University of Success" program.

It helps guide teens--many of whom are about to be the first in their families to go to college--pick out careers and schools that suit them.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride was among the speakers at the University of Scranton.