Raising Autism Awareness in Bloomsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- At Bloomsburg University, people took to the baseball diamond for autism awareness.

While the Huskies took on Shippensburg University, there were informational booths and games set up nearby.

It's all part of World Autism Awareness Month, which runs throughout April.

"A lot of people didn't know it was Autism Awareness Month, so it's great to get the word out and spread the word more and get the awareness spread more, and a lot of the parents didn't know either, so they're enjoying it and embracing it a lot," said Shayla DiPasquale, Autism Speaks.

"It makes me feel really good that they can get out there and help them more and they learn more about what they are and who they are and that makes me feel good that they can do that," said Jalyn and Monica Fields of Bloomsburg.

Besides the action on the field, there was face painting, raffles, and other games.