Parker House Schrod by Cooper’s Seafood House

We visit Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton. They create a delicious Parker House Schrod for the Lenten season. Plus, they are helping St. Joseph's Center raise money through their 71 year in business celebration. Learn how you can stop by and help too.

RECIPE

6 approximately 8 oz. baby cod or haddock fillet

1 cup whole milk or 1/2 and 1/2

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp Worchestire sauce

salt and pepper

2 tsp paprika

1/2 cup olive oil

4 oz. crackers finely crushed (Ritz or Townhouse)

1/2 lb melted butter

1/2 cup white wine

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Mix the milk, lemon juice, worchestire sauce, olive oil, salt, pepper and paprika together. Soak the fish at least 2 house. Remove fish from marinade, dip into crushed cracker coating well all over. Put fillets in buttered baking pan and drizzle with melted butter. Pour wine into pan. Don't drop it on the fish! bake until flakey. Remove and if necessary put under the broiler to brown.