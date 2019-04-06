Kids Fishing Derby in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kids cast their lines at a youth fishing event in Wayne County.

The second annual Trout Fishing Derby was held at Van Auken Creek near Waymart on Saturday.

25 boys and girls registered to fish all day long.

"I like it because today is my first year of fishing, and I got a few bites of fish, and I am trying to catch a big fish," said Raelyn Kellachow.

"It is really fun and just getting to fish and to have fun with friends is really nice," said Aliyah Gregory of Waymart.

Trout season officially gets underway in Wayne County and throughout the Keystone State on April 13.