Keeping Veterans Healthy and Fit

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some college students in Lackawanna County want to make sure those who served stay strong.

Marywood University's Student Veteran Alliance hosted Operation Peaceful Warrior on Saturday. It's a day-long exercise program benefitting Warrior Strong, a program that helps veterans and their families stay fit.

The event was free and open to the public, but donations were accepted. Organizers want to raise money for a building on campus where vets can come and exercise.

"There's a lot of veterans here, and being a veteran myself, I find that sometimes we don't know all the resources that are available to us, so they're a good resource just to put the word out there and help veterans keep themselves healthy," said Amber Viola, Marywood Student Veteran Alliance.

There was yoga, boxing, and a boot camp competition judged by a local CrossFit chapter.