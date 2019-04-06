John Muse recorded 33 saves and his second shutout of the season, as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat the Binghamton Devils 4-0. The win kept the Penguins within three points of would could be the team's 17th-straight Calder Cup Playoff Appearance. The Penguins play at Lehigh Valley both Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
John Muse’s Shutout Helps Penguins in Playoff Push
