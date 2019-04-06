Indoor Marketplace Up and Running Again in Honesdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- There's a new beginning for an indoor marketplace in Honesdale that was damaged by a powerful storm, and vendors were eager to get back to business.

Woodworks, belt buckles, and paintings were just some of the things you could find inside the Gravity Indoor Marketplace in Honesdale.

More than 40 vendors had their best creations out for excited shoppers.

"I ran into my good friend Suzannah who is from Honesdale and just wonderful things here, something for everybody," said Brenda Riefler of Honesdale.

"It is awesome, the opportunity to get all sorts of wonderful things for people," said Suzannah Hadorn of Honesdale.

As customers filled the marketplace, Jenny Young remembered how things literally came crashing down last year.

After being open for only several weeks, a storm sent part of the roof crashing into the indoor marketplace.

"Just saw all the brick all over the place and a lot of vendors had their stuff here, and we saw all the brick and water kind of ruining their things," Young explained.

No one was inside when it happened. Repairs ended up taking nine months.

Young says it is great to have the businesses back.

"Everybody made very good friends in those weekends. We felt like we were a little family, so the family is back together for a reunion," Young said.

One of the businesses happy to be back is TJ's creations.

After the passing of his wife Tanya earlier this year, Joseph Serena wanted to share some of the things she made. Along with rows of belt buckles, he showed off necklaces and earrings that were handcrafted.

"We had so much inventory of what she had accumulated and what she had made. I am here trying to sell what I have left, and somebody gets a piece of her memory," said Serena of Honesdale.

Gravity Indoor Marketplace will continue to be open every weekend until October.