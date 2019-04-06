Helping Fire Victims in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A community is coming together for fire victims who lost everything in Schuylkill County.

Several row homes burned, and at least 20 people lost their homes in a fire in Ashland back in February.

Members of the Elks Lodge in Frackville teamed up with Ashland's Elks Lodge on Saturday to throw a fundraiser for the victims.

People paid $10 to get in. There was also a Chinese auction, raffles, and 50/50.

All the money raised goes towards getting those families help.

"I just felt like I needed to. If something ever happened to me I would hope that someone would do that for me," said Jaclyn Yanchulis, Frackville Elks Lodge.

People here tell us many of those families are still without a steady place to live.

Investigators meanwhile say they may never know what caused the devastating fire in Schuylkill County.