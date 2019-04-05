Woman Wanted After Stabbing Another Woman During Brawl in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A woman is wanted in Northumberland County on attempted homicide charges after a brawl involving several people.

Summer Dickson, 18, is accused of stabbing another woman in the neck and face on Saturday in Shamokin.

The fight involved all kinds of weapons including baseball bats and a shovel.

Officers say a half dozen adults were involved.

Tyasia Brags and two others were arrested on Friday.

Police in Shamokin are still looking for Dickson and two others.

