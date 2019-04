× Two Men Locked Up in Lycoming County on Attempted Homicide Charges

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men in Lycoming County are facing attempted homicide charges.

Officials say Norman Dennis, 41 of Drexel Hill, and Robert Vettese, 30 of Brookhaven, struck a pedestrian with a car and then shot at the victim in Loyalsock Township on Sunday.

United States Marshals took the duo into custody in Drexel Hill on Friday.

Both are locked up in Lycoming County.