The North Pocono Boy’s Of Summer Dealing With The Cold April Weather In The Northeast

Jake Mastillo smashes a 2 run home run for North Pocono.

The sounds of spring sports.

Baseball and softball at Connell Park in Scranton.

Scranton Prep with a huge triple to right field.

This is just the beginning of another journey for Brian Jardine's North Pocono Trojans as they battle the weather and their opponents in the Lackawanna League.

"I wish that it was about 20 degrees warmer and it's about 5 degrees colder up at our place than it is here. Spring baseball I guess you live with it," said North Pocono Assistant Baseball Coach.

His senior class has already won two district titles in three seasons.

"Fortunately we are used to it by now where we are getting into April and not getting to practice like we would like, but that is just a distraction to us and my kids realize that there is ways to get work done and get out work in and we come everyday ready to work," said Brian.

"Obviously we are used to it playing baseball here in NEPA all our life so nothing new here. I think that we can get acclimated to it. and we definitely practice outside in the cold everyday so its second nature for us now," said Ryan Deom.

We'll even with some warm weather days here early in the spring time the Trojans still haven't been able to get on their own field to have a game. Sunday they will be on the road again at PNC Field to play Valley View.

"Overall we are just doing what we got to do to get our work in. i mean no matter what we are in the gym whether we are in a parking lot or an outfield we are just focused on the little things so it actually translates when we get onto a field," said Jake.

The weather hasn't cooled off Scranton Prep senior Vince Cimini. He cracked a home run in his first at bat and hopes for more this season before going to Boston College.

"How do you stay warm? Hand warmers in the back pocket, and sometimes we have hot chocolate in the dugout that's about it," said Vince.

April showers bring May flowers, and for the boy's on the diamond a chance to shine. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Scranton.