Salon Owner Sentenced to Jail on Theft Charges

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A former manager of a beauty salon has been sentenced to one to two years in jail for stealing from workers in Luzerne County.

Besides jail time, a judge ordered Judith Cefaly to pay $750,000 in restitution.

Cefaly was the general manager of Shakti Spa In Kingston. Prosecutors say Cefaly spent more than $900,000 from the salon on personal purchases, some for her home. A portion of that cash was supposed to go to employee health insurance payments and 401k savings plans.

Cefaly pleaded guilty last month to federal charges for failing to pay nearly $650,000 in payroll taxes from the salon to the IRS.

