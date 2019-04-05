Mauch Chunk Opera House Gets Money for Renovation

Posted 4:48 pm, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:44PM, April 5, 2019

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The Mauch Chunk Opera House in downtown Jim Thorpe has been a staple in the community for many years.

Some of the equipment in the place is starting to show its age, but big changes are on the horizon, as the place just received $169,000 in grant money for upgrades.

“Anytime you can make it better for anyone, it’s a win-win. It’s a win-win,” said Mary Lynn James of Albrightsville.

The grant money came from the Monroe County Local Share Account.

A producer at the Opera House says he applied for the grant last fall.

“Well, at first, I couldn’t believe it. I mean when you apply for grants, you hope to get something, even a portion of something. When we got everything we applied for, it was just, I am just so gratified,” said Vincent DeGiosio, Mauch Chunk Opera House.

Producers aren’t wasting any time at the Opera House. In about two weeks, we are going to start seeing some work done here.

Upgrades include a new sound system, renovations to the bathrooms, and stage curtains.

But the biggest fix will be to the air conditioning.

“Air conditioning is going to be a big undertaking. Hopefully, if all the stars line up, we will have air conditioning for the summer months,” said DeGiosio.

The Opera House does have air conditioning, but when it’s a packed house, it gets a little warm inside.

Mary Lynn James from Albrightsville agrees.

“You can’t really appreciate when a show is going on and you’re hot and sweaty and the performers are doing their best and you’re like, ‘whoa,’ but if it’s nice and cool, then everyone wins,” said James.

Producers say this is one of the biggest grants they have ever received for upgrades to the Mauch Chunk Opera House.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.