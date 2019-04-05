× Man Locked Up after Schuylkill County Stabbing

SHEPPTON, Pa. — A man is locked up in Schuylkill County on assault and attempted homicide charges for stabbing another man.

Mariano Ovalles, 44, of McAdoo is charged with burglary, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges.

Police say around 3 a.m. Thursday, Ovalles broke into the home occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend on West Pine Street in Sheppton.

Investigators believe Ovalles stabbed Mario Marines-Abreu in the chest during a fight.