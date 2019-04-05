× Increased Security at Shamokin Area Middle/High School

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two threats in one week at a high school in Northumberland County have led to an increase in security.

According to Coal Township police, there were threats two weeks in a row at Shamokin Area Middle/High School.

Nothing was found, but the district is enforcing additional security measures to prevent more incidents.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, what police call a “low-level threat” was found written on a bathroom wall at Shamokin Area Middle/High School.

The school was locked down, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building. Police officers swept the building and did not find anything, so classes resumed an hour later.

A similar incident happened last Thursday when a threat was also found on a bathroom wall, this time saying there was a weapon inside a student’s locker.

Police searched every locker in the school but did not find anything.

According to district officials, the middle/high school has additional security measures in place to prevent more incidents. The principal said for the safety of the students, he cannot release any specific details on the increased security, but additional cameras were installed at the school this week and more employees will check bathrooms.

Also, students using bathrooms will now be using sign-in sheets instead of a general hall pass.

Both threats are under investigation by the Coal Township Police Department.