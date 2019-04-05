× In Luzerne County, Tearing Down a Sheetz to Build… A Sheetz

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular store and gas station in Luzerne County will be closing, but not for good.

Sheetz in the Back Mountain will be shut down for about five months while it rebuilds.

The pumps were busy at Sheetz on Memorial Highway near Trucksville on Friday and customers say this is their go-to place when it comes to fuel in this part of the Back Mountain.

“Get points here for the grocery shopping I do at Weis and that is my biggest incentive coming down here and it’s really convenient, too, locally,” said Ed.

After April 21, people will have to find somewhere else to fuel up. That’s when this Sheetz will close for construction as a new, larger Sheetz will replace it. This location will be closed for about five months.

“Wow, I tell you what, we’re going to have to curtail our trips, you know? I don’t know where we’re going to get gas now,” laughed Mark Mettler. “That’s a long time.”

Sheetz tells Newswatch 16 the new location is set to reopen in late September. It will feature indoor and outdoor seating, a larger store, but will have 14 gas pumps instead of the current 16.

“I think they’re going to hurt with that because a lot of times this place is jammed up,” Parsons said.

Whiting’s Pet Supplies has been in business on Memorial Highway for 12 years and they tell Newswatch 16 that Sheetz is a good neighbor. They even get customers from Sheetz. But right now, they’re nervous about how construction will affect their business this summer.

“It’s kind of scary because if the people can’t get in and access in and out of there easily, they’re going to go to other places,” said owner Carol Whiting.

Whiting says she is trying to tell all of her customers about the construction and how it might affect access to the store’s parking lot. She’s hoping with some deals, her customers will stick with her through the construction

“Keep the people motivated to stop here and keep the Back Mountain in the Back Mountain,” Whiting said.

Sheetz also plans to sell beer at this location. There is no word yet on if that will be available when the new location opens in the fall.