High School Students Display Artwork in Wayne County

Posted 10:58 pm, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21PM, April 5, 2019

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. --  Art from talented students at Wallenpaupack, Wayne Highlands and Western Wayne School Districts went on display Friday night at the Dorflinger Factory Museum near Hawley.

It's part of a partnership with Wayne County Arts Alliance and AM Skier Insurance.

The works are then judged by other local artists.

"On my mind is always the importance of art and how it's important for everyone to be expressive in some way to create a balance, a harmonious healthy balance in their lives," said Ellen Silberlicht.

The artwork will be on display in Wayne County on this weekend from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

