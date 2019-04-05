Former Cop Sentenced to Probation

DURYEA, Pa. — A former Duryea police officer who allegedly tried to cover up a crash his wife was involved in while she was on a suspended license was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation.

Investigators said Duryea Police Sgt. Michael Rosemeilia lied to officers in Old Forge and lied to his insurance company and was charged with insurance fraud and official oppression.

Police in Old Forge say Rosemeilia tried to cover up a wreck his wife Michele was in back in May of 2018. Old Forge police say she was driving with a suspended license. She called her husband who was off duty to come to the scene.

According to court papers, Rosemeilia showed up to the two-car crash on South Main Street in Old Forge minutes after it happened. He showed the other driver his Duryea police badge and told him he’d take care of it all.

He was arrested in July of last year. He pleaded guilty in January to obstruction of the administration of law.