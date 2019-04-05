× Building Mechanical Minds: Students Gear Up For Rube GoldBerg Challenge

Some goofy, gadgety sights are hitting Columbia County this weekend.

It all ties into a competition in the Bloomsburg area.

The event surrounds the 6th annual Rube Goldberg Challenge. You can learn about Rube Goldberg here!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the challenge on Friday.

The event involves students from several school districts in grades 1 through 12.

Students represent schools from Benton all the way to Northumberland, including the Southern Columbia School region.

This S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) event integrates humor, play, and lots of scientific persistence.

Essentially, at the challenge, students will solve a simple task in the most overcomplicated, inefficient, and hilarious way possible.

To learn more about the event and local groups participating, head here!

Although the challenge is closed to participants since you had to pre-register, the event is open to the public to watch.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: 6th annual Rube Goldberg Challenge

WHEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, April 6

WHERE: Central Columbia Elementary School Gym, 4777 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg

TIME: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

COST: FREE