Annual Carnival in Kunkletown Canceled

ELDRED TOWNSHIP — It’s been a tradition in Kunkletown for as long as people can remember, but this year, the annual Kunkletown carnival at the grounds behind St. Matthew’s Church won’t be happening.

Members of the Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company run the event and announced the cancellation on Facebook.

“It’s a shame. It supported the fire department for a number of years and it was always a community event and a lot of fun to go to,” said Dan Wunder, Kresgeville.

Fire officials say lack of funding and low volunteer numbers led to the difficult decision. The chief says expenses are going up and they aren’t making much of a profit.

Shirley Krum is a Kunkletown Fire Company volunteer and spent many years helping out at the carnival.

“Prices of food go up and you have to charge more. People, I don’t care what they say, it’s a recession and it’s here to stay,” said Krum.

Community members tell Newswatch 16 this carnival was an event many people looked forward to and they are sad to see it go. They hope something else will replace it.

Destiny Flyte lives in Kunkletown and has been going to the carnival since she was little.

“Yeah, it’s pretty sad because other generations won’t see such a good thing that happened in the past,” said Flyte.

The fire chief says they still plan to hold fundraisers, including monthly breakfasts, the West End Fair stand, and the annual raffle.

That money will go towards existing events and fire equipment.