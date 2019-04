× Acquitted Corrections Officer Gets His Job Back

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Lackawanna County prison guard found not guilty of sex abuse charges now has his job back.

A jury acquitted George McHale in February on charges that he assaulted an inmate.

On Friday, the county said McHale not only got his job back but got back pay from the past year.

A county spokesperson says McHale is on administrative leave while the county conducts an internal investigation.