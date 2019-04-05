16 To The Rescue: Rhea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Rhea is a 7-year-old pit bull mix at the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

"She came in as a stray in October and has been here ever since," said SPCA worker Haley Weist.

Workers call her a ray of sunshine due to her sweet personality.

"Rhea is extremely perfect. She gets along with everybody. She loves kids, children of any age, she loves," Weist said. "Whenever you have a treat she sits and gives her paws. She does sit pretty."

She'll just need a home where she's the one and only.

"A home without any other animals, a home that is active. She does love and enjoy walks and going out like to the park, anywhere," Weist said.

Rhea enjoys the finer things in doggy life like meaty treats, chew toys, and car rides.

"We do have a volunteer here that tries really hard with her to get her a home and they do take her on car rides to Burger King, to the streams and rivers, just to get her out of here."

Workers say if you get to know her, you'll fall in love.

"She's amazing. She is perfect. There is not even a word to describe how great of a dog she is."

Workers hope that someone sees her and scoops her up because the shelter life has taken a toll on her spirit.

"She's very depressed here. She's extremely sad but once she gets out of here, she deserves it so much," Weist added.

Rhea's adoption fee has been sponsored. If you are interested in adopting Rhea, contact Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

