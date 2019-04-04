× World Record Attempt to Run Scranton Half Marathon in Full Gear Firefighter Gear

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton firefighter will attempt something never done before at this weekend’s Scranton Half Marathon.

Ryan Robeson, a Scranton native and now a firefighter in York, will run Sunday’s half marathon in full firefighter gear.

He’s trying to get into the Guinness Book of World Records finishing the race in under three and a half hours.

He’s doing this to raise money for two charities: Operation Unite which collects coats for needy kids in Scranton, and Foundation 58, which helps out firefighters with cancer.

“I can’t imagine walking a mile in full turnout gear and what Ryan’s going to do with full turnout gear is, we’re all cheering for him and hoping it’s going to be a great day and he’ll get his name in the books,” said Keith Mhley of Foundation 58.

“I hope that people can appreciate the amount of effort, not that I’m putting forth, but our firefighters put forth. When there’s an actual structure fire and the guys go into a job, it’s much more taxing on the body than my half marathon will be,” said Robeson.

