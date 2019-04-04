× Two Women Found Dead in Frackville

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Police have been at a home in Schuylkill County much of the day after two people were found dead inside.

The home is on South Fifth Street off Route 61 in Frackville. Police tape surrounds the property and the road is blocked off.

Investigators have been on the scene throughout the afternoon. Authorities were called to the home shortly before noon. When they got there, two women were found dead inside.

Police say this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Investigators won’t tell us how old the two females are and have not released their identities.

People in the area are surprised.

“Totally shocked, to be honest with you. Frackville is very calm, quiet, cool town. I don’t really know what happened. But it’s really shocking and sad of course,” said Steven D’Quinn.